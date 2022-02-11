This Top-Rated Poplin Shirt Is 1 of the Most Versatile Pieces You Can Own

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What to wear, what to wear? It’s probably the most common question we ask ourselves in life. Day after day, we open up the door to our closet or our dresser drawer and just stare. We know we loved all of these clothes when we bought them, so how come now it feels like they’re all completely unwearable?

Sometimes things go out of style or we simply get sick of them. While we want to hold on to them for nostalgia’s sake, we know we’d be much better off donating them and clearing up the space for pieces we know we can rely on time after time. We need pieces that we can wear for both work and play, daytime and nighttime. Pieces that will work this year and decades from now. Pieces like this top!

Get the Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Up Poplin Shirt (originally $25) now starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

This shirt is one of Amazon’s most popular tops right now, currently sitting in the top 10 of the bestselling blouses and button-ups list. It has tons of positive reviews and a high rating, and you know what? None of that surprises Us. This shirt is a winner through and through.

This top is made of 100% cotton poplin, meaning it’s very lightweight but very durable. Don’t expect a stiff, starchy fit though. It’s made to have a “lived-in feel,” even from the very first time you try it on. We assume it will only get even cozier with time. It also has a “close-but-comfortable” fit to keep you looking and feeling spruced up without clinging to your body!

This top buttons up in front and has a classic spread collar, long sleeves with button cuffs and a single chest pocket. It also comes in 13 colors and patterns, including solids, stripes, gingham plaids, polka dots and even a floral. We love this, because this is 100% the type of piece you can buy in multiple colors and patterns. You can create such different looks day after day!

One day you could wear this top tucked into high-rise trousers with a blazer, while the next you could wear it over leggings with moccasins. Then you could try tying up the hem and grabbing a pair of shorts, rolling up the sleeves if it’s a super warm day. You could also unbutton it and wear it totally open over a graphic tee with jeans and sneakers! The versatility is no joke. Never wonder what to wear again!

