This Sweater Is Ridiculously Soft and Looks Like Cashmere

We’re not sure how this happened, but it happened. And now we need to address it. It’s sort of a serious matter — at least in our eyes. The thing is, we’ve been so excited about sweater weather and for fall to finally cool things down and change the colors of the leaves…but we didn’t actually stock our closet with enough sweaters for ourselves!

It’s now or never. Time for our wardrobe to take the deep dive into all things soft, warm and cozy. So let’s concentrate. What do we want? Something versatile, something that isn’t itchy or irritating, something not too light but not too heavy and something that stands out, even as a basic. We’ll take a low price point too. All signs are pointing to this Amazon Essentials sweater!

This sweater is solid in color and design but super, super soft in feel. It’s made of a lovely cotton blend with a little bit of stretch, and it even looks expensive, with shoppers comparing it to cashmere. It’s also not too thin but not too thick. It’s warm but not heavy. It’s just right.

Let’s get into the details. This sweater has long sleeves with ribbed cuffs to match the ribbing at both the hem and the jewel neckline. Remember to take a peek at the tops of the shoulders to find subtle pleats. They don’t make a whole show of things, but they add just enough elegance and intricacy to make this sweater a true standout!

This Amazon Essentials sweater is currently available in eight colors. Stay neutral with a beige, ivory or grey, stay sleek with black or opt for a pop with with a bold red, a dark green or a caramel orange. This piece is simple enough in design that you could totally grab more than one color and not look like a constant outfit-repeater!

Note that many reviewers say this sweater tends to run a little large, so if you’re not a fan of an oversized fit or if you’re between sizes, consider sizing down. We want you to fall in love with this piece the moment you try it on. We all want the type of piece we can wear out the same day we receive it, right? That’s the best!

Get the Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Pleated Shoulder Crew Neck Sweater for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

