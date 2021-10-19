17 Knit Tops That Will Totally Show Off Your Stunning Figure

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Colder weather means layering up and often disappearing underneath heavy knit fabrics and plush fleece. Of course, we love a good marshmallow moment here and there, buried from the neck down in cozy ensembles — but not always. Sometimes we like to remember what our figure actually looks like!

But fear not: We’re not going to suddenly switch to tank tops and mini dresses in the middle of winter. This is the time to opt for a more fitted form of knitwear instead — a figure-loving piece that will keep you warm but totally accentuate your silhouette. We’ve picked out 17 knit tops below that do just that!

17 Knit Tops With Figure-Loving Fits

1. This Ribbed Staple You’ll Want to Wear Every Day: This MEROKEETY top‘s henley-style design is the epitome of casual sophistication!

2. This Ruched Top With a Super Trendy Design: Tell me you’re a fashionista without telling me you’re a fashionista (by wearing this PRETTYGARDEN top)!

3. This True-Wrap Top With the Coziest Fabric: The wide, surplice neckline of this O’Neill wrap sweater from Nordstrom will have you feeling like a Hollywood star!

4. This Peplum Top That Couldn’t Be Any Cuter: With a tie cinching the waistline and an absolutely adorable peplum hem, we’re obviously obsessed with this ZESICA top!

5. This Turtleneck Top With a Streamlined Style: This ZYOSSIA top is simple with its solid ribbing, and yet it makes an unforgettable style statement!

6. This Fitted Cardigan With ’90s Vibes: We love this Madewell cardigan top because you can either wear it as a long-sleeve top or unbutton it to wear it as a layering piece!

7. This Asymmetrical Top That’s Going to Turn Heads: The way this fitted Uvog top falls off one shoulder truly has Us in love!

8. This Scoop-Neck Top You’ll Wear So Many Different Ways: Wear this Open Edit top from Nordstrom tucked into jeans one day and with a skirt and heels the next!

9. This Zip-Up Sweater Top That Will Leave All of Your Friends Envious: This ANDMO sweater opting for a zipper instead of buttons seriously makes it stand out!

10. This Cable-Knit Sweater Without the Slouchy Fit: Cable knits usually mean chunky, slouchy designs, but this v28 sweater is actually fitted!

11. This Turtleneck With Pretty, Flouncy Sleeves: This Allegra K top has total ballerina vibes with those beautiful sleeves!

12. This Sweater Vest With an Amazing Scalloped Hem: This ASTR The Label sweater vest from Nordstrom gets every detail just right, and we love that you can always wear it over a long-sleeve tee if you need some extra warmth!

13. This Simple, Solid Pullover That Will Be a Wardrobe Essential: This EIMIN sweater top is the basic you always seem to be looking for but can never find. Well, here it is!

14. This Collar Top With Undeniable Elegance: A ribbed sweater design combined with a collar and a scalloped neckline? How could we not be head over heels for this Kate Kasin top?

15. This Sweater With a Flirty Surprise in Back: This Lulus sweater is already nice in front, but the back cutout is what earned it a spot on this list!

16. This Long-Sleeve Polo That’s “Indulgently” Soft: This Lark & Ro polo is such a fantastic pick for fall and winter!

17. This Leopard Print Sweater That’s Stylishly Fierce: We love the navy leopard print on this Amazon Essentials sweater!

