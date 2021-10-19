Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are many noteworthy trends this fall, but one of the most popular moves is taking a gaze into the past for inspiration. Retro style icons are at the forefront of today’s moodboards, and Princess Diana’s legendary outfits are at the top of the list. Her casual everyday ensembles were captivating — and her sweater game was always on point, from classic cardigans to oversized crewnecks.

If you want to channel that carefree but impossibly chic aesthetic this fall, we found the absolute best sweater for you to pick up right now! While we were shopping, we went searching for a casual knit that’s just as comfortable as a sweatshirt — but elevated in a way that makes it more versatile. And as luck would have it, we got exactly what we wanted with this ECOWISH sweater!

Get the ECOWISH Women’s Knit V Neck Pullover Long Sleeve Sweater for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

This piece is fit for relaxing on a breezy fall day. It’s a ribbed knit with a folded-over collar and a V-neckline, slightly resembling your typical polo. This sweater has a looser fit and a streamlined cut that you can team with so many different bottoms. It would look cute with jeans, some faux-leather pants for a dressier vibe or even biker shorts. Hello, street style goals!

Shoppers describe this knit as being “on the thinner side,” which is ideal for layering — and also makes it incredibly easy to tuck into a skirt or high-waisted pants. Reviewers were also wowed by this neckline and claim it’s unlike anything they have seen before — which is one of the main reasons why we gravitated toward this knit as well!

Variety is the spice of life, and there so many colors to choose from — ranging from your standard neutral shades to brighter hues. This is the type of sweater that you can style in countless ways and re-invent over and over again throughout the fall — and even into the winter! Can you tell that we’re obsessed? It’s preppy perfection for 2021!

