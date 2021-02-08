Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Leggings are the best. The best! But, really, they’re also sometimes the worst. The best pairs from the most well-known brands tend to soar up to $50, $80, $100 or even beyond, which is an issue for obvious reasons. The more affordable ones, however, tend to have so many issues. The waistband rolls or slips down, they’re see-through, they don’t wick away sweat, they’re not stretchy enough or maybe they have a sad color selection. It’s so difficult to find that sweet spot of affordability and quality!

Just because something is difficult to find doesn’t mean it won’t be worth it in the end. Once you find a pair of amazing leggings at a fair price, you’re going to wear that pair over and over, whether for workouts, lounging, errands or cute athleisure looks while out and about. If brands like Nordstrom’s Zella or lululemon have been hurting your wallet but you don’t want to skimp on quality, then these Amazon Essentials leggings are going to be a total game-changer!

Get the Amazon Essentials Studio Sculpt Mid-Rise ⅞ Length Yoga Leggings starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Amazon Essentials is one of our favorite brands to shop. It has consistent sizing, top-notch pieces at shopper-approved prices and an excellent model for creating its pieces; the brand “listens to customer feedback and fine-tunes every detail to ensure quality, fit and comfort.” Basically, these leggings were made to make us happy!

These Studio Sculpt leggings have a ⅞ cropped length and a mid-rise waistband that’s nice and wide so it flatters, supports and stays up during your workouts or movie nights. It has a hidden pocket too for hands-free convenience. The fabric itself has a four-way stretch for maximum mobility, and it’s even moisture-wicking to keep you from feeling drenched even after a super sweaty gym (or perhaps NuSweat) sesh!

The consensus from shoppers seems to be that you will not find better leggings for this price. Many were even shocked (and thrilled!) to find they love them even more than their super expensive pairs. And the color selection? Phenomenal. Stick with classics like black and two shades of grey, or explore more colorful shades like Wild Ginger, Night Shadow Blue or Light Olive.

Some sizes are selling out, so act fast if you want a pair of these fan-favorite finds. And remember, if you’re a Prime member, you can even try them at home before paying!

