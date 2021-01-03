This Sports Bra Has All of the Support You’ve Been Searching For

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Some sports bras just make no sense to us. We’re not sure how they even earn the name when they do nothing to offer any more support than a regular bra or even wireless bralette. We understand the need for different levels of support, but sometimes when we’re on the search for a new sports bra, we can’t find one than offers more than “light support” at all!

Sure, we love our sports bras to look cute, but ultimately, they need to be functional for our workouts. When we’re going for a run, sweating our way through a HIIT video, kickboxing, playing tennis or basketball or doing any other high-cardio activity, we need reliable, highly-effective support, and this Ewedoos bra is offering it!

Get the Ewedoos High Impact Sports Bra starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication, December 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

This bra is made of a super soft, skin-friendly fabric that wicks away moisture to keep you dry and comfortable. The keyhole mesh panels also offer “superior breathability” to help keep you cool. They just look cool too! As for the front of the bra, you’ll find lightly padded cups that don’t feel stiff or unnatural, but the back might be even more impressive.

This bra has a racerback design, allowing for a full range of movement. The straps are also soft and wide so they won’t dig into your shoulders. Just below, there’s a charming cutout more toward the center of the back, leading down to the ultra-supportive band. This band has hook-and-eye closures so you can adjust the fit to match you. And hey, you can hook it once and simply pull the bra on and off any time after that!

This sports bra is currently available in three colors. Black is, no doubt, a classic that will go with any and all of your leggings and sweats. If you want something on the lighter side, however, there is a light grey option for you that equally versatile. Looking for a little more color? The maroon version is magnificent!

One last thing we love about this Ewedoos bra? The size range. The bra comes in sizes from small to 3XL, because all bodies need that support. The only issue, of course, is when your size sells out, so don’t wait up to grab your favorite!

