One of the main things we look for in clothing? Maybe “look” isn’t even the right word, because it’s more about the feel. We need soft, comfy fabric, especially if we’re going to wear something all day long. No matter how cute a piece is, if it’s making us itchy or scratching up our skin, then we don’t want it!

There are especially no exceptions when it comes to leggings. What’s the point of owning a pair if the material isn’t comfy? Sure, we want them to flatter our figure and wick away any sweat during workouts, but if the comfort factor isn’t up to snuff, we’re out. We’ve eliminated a lot of pairs with this criteria, but that’s okay, because that’s how we ended up finding what might be the best pair ever!

Get the SATINA High-Waisted Leggings starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

These number one bestselling leggings are a serious hit on Amazon. They have an unbelievable amount of reviews — we had to do a triple take to make sure our eyes weren’t deceiving us. Legging lovers are even choosing these over their $50+ or $100+ pairs they had sworn by in the past. That donation bin is about to fill up!

These stretchy and supportive leggings are made with a peach-skin fabric, meaning they’re some of the softest leggings you’ll ever find. They have a fuzzy feel, but they don’t look fuzzy, so you won’t be giving off Halloween costume vibes. You can wear these bottoms for everyday, casual outings, or for lounging, yoga or other workouts. You could even dress them up for a night out with the right top and heels!

These leggings have a high-rise, smoothing waistband and a sag-free fit. Another notable feature is that these leggings claim to be 100% opaque, meaning no one will ever see what’s underneath, even while you’re squatting. They’re not super thick though. They’ll still feel like leggings!

Even the process of buying these leggings is nice because the brand makes it so easy. There are only two sizes. One Size is for anyone who wears S to L sizes, while Plus Size is for anyone who wears XL to 3XL. Guesswork: gone! All you have to worry about is which pair(s) you want, since there are tons of variations available. There are plenty of colors, and there are also different lengths available. Some even have pockets!

