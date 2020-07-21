These Simple Lounge Pants Are Even Softer Than They Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can you ever own too many pairs of sweats? The answer is absolutely not! We’ve never been bigger advocates of 24/7 loungewear — especially comfy bottoms! With so many of Us still working from home for the foreseeable future, it’s only necessary to get dressed up above the waist prior to a Zoom meeting.

If you’re still all about the remote lifestyle, we found the perfect lounge pants that you’ll never want to take off. You can totally get away with wearing them throughout the work week, and feel completely relaxed while getting your job done.

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Casual Drawstring Waist Stretchy Loose Lounge Pants for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2020, but are subject to change.



Say hello to your new staple sweats. They are super loose-fitting and have wide pant legs that seriously feel like a pair of dreamy pajama bottoms. They are extra stretchy, and we can already tell that we’ll be rocking these for hours on end! The fabric is smooth, and it has the ideal amount of thickness that shoppers claim doesn’t “cling” to the body.

Reviewers also love that these casual pants have pockets. It makes them incredibly convenient if you’re popping outside for a quick errand or coffee run. You can throw a set of keys and a credit card in there, and you’re all set! These lounge pants come in four neutral colors: black, dark grey, light brown and navy blue. Each of the options has a vintage thanks to their washed style.

You can wear these pants mid-rise or high-waisted, depending on your desired fit. The pant legs are long, which is a trending style in the world of sweats. If you feel like they are simply too long for your frame, one shopper admitted to trimming the bottoms to their preferred length, and they still looked great. Once you find your optimal fit, you’re bound to wear these lounge pants to sleep, around the house and everywhere else in between. Think of them as a security blanket for your legs!

