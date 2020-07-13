This Might Be the Most Popular Maxi Dress on Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we spot an Amazon item that has thousands upon thousands of reviews, we immediately take notice. This is especially true for pieces in the fashion department! Online shopping for clothes can be a hit or miss situation, but if so many shoppers are giving a piece consistently high ratings, it has to be good.

Honestly, we tend to trust Amazon fashion bestsellers more quickly because of the detailed customer accounts. With that in mind, this maxi dress is likely one of the most popular pieces right now! It has almost 10,000 reviews, and shoppers can’t stop gushing over how beautiful it is.

A dress doesn’t have to be over the top for it to look gorgeous, and these maxi dresses prove exactly that. They feature an empire waist silhouette that flows out in the most simple but stunning way. The tank-style top of the dress has a racerback cut, and the attached skirt has two handy pockets built in!

Amazon shoppers are perhaps most thrilled with how these these dresses look on. They claim that the fabric is breathable and super flowy, and that it clings in all of the right places. One reviewer who was admittedly “a little nervous” about wearing this dress was thrilled they took the plunge, because it’s everything they wanted it to be — and so much more!

We’re particularly loving the rich solid shades this dress is available in. You can keep it simple and pick it up in a classic black or white, or go for one of the vibrant hues. The purple color is definitely a standout for Us, but you can’t go wrong with any of the choices!

You can also pick up this maxi in a series of fun prints, including different florals and geometric patterns. Whichever option you have your eye on, Amazon’s discerning reviewers make it clear that we’ll all get plenty of use from this multipurpose dress as the summer season continues!

