Ready to Crush the Sherpa Zip-Up Trend? Start Here

What fashion trends are you noticing this winter? Lots of lug-sole boots, knitwear sets and oversized puffers have caught our eye, but if we had to name the biggest one right now, it would be the sherpa zip-up. We’ve been longtime fans of fleece pullovers with a half-zip design, but this style of jacket feels like the next step up from that popular piece!

We’ve been seeing this style of zip-up on Instagram, at the mall and even in holiday cards this year. We’re obviously starting to see different versions pop up for sale all across the internet too. But where do we start? Or where can we grab another, and another? Amazon!

Get the Amazon Essentials Sherpa Long Sleeve Mock Neck Full-Zip Jacket for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

This jacket, which hits at the hips, is made with a polar fleece sherpa that feels like a fuzzy, cozy cloud. We love the look of it too. We also love how the inside also has a super-soft, no-shed lining so we can always unzip without worrying about our shirt underneath being covered. It’s expected of Amazon Essentials to put extra thought into details like this!

This jacket has a full-zip front, and you can zip it all the way up to turn the collar into a standing mock neckline. Our favorite part, however, is how this piece nails the color-block patch pocket trend at the chest, also matching the color of this zip pocket to the trim at the hem and placket. That’s not the only pocket though — you get two at the sides as well!

This sherpa jacket is not oversized, but it’s not super fitted either and definitely shouldn’t fit tight. It has a “slight ease” to it for a kind of comfort you can still layer over on cold days. You won’t have to worry about it bunching up or keeping your puffer coat from zipping up over it. It has elasticized sleeve cuffs too!

This jacket comes in nine colors, but some sizes are selling out fast, so we wholeheartedly recommend grabbing your fave ASAP if it’s in stock. We have a feeling you’ll wear this piece non-stop, whether you’re working from home, lounging around with your BFF, heading to the movies or grabbing your daily caffeine at a coffee shop!

