Everyone Is Going to Want to Know Where You Got This Color-Block Sweater

It’s not always easy staying fashionable when winter hits. We go into the season determined to maintain our stylish presence in our community, but just one day of freezing our behinds off in the cold with our porous tights and paper-thin sweaters sends Us immediately into sweats.

We’ll always be fans of sweats, but for some occasions, we still want to be able to step it up. Preferably without losing the warmth and comfort. We’re not going to show up to a holiday dinner, a cookie decorating class or a family portrait session in an old hoodie. We’d much prefer something like this color-block sweater — something that might even leave others wishing they wore something cuter to match our vibe!

Get the BerryGo Turtleneck Sweater (originally $40) for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

We went searching for a color-block sweater recently, but we were seeing a lot of the same old designs. Chic? Yes — but already in our closet. We wanted something a little different, a little more unique, a little more likely to draw in some new compliments and questions of “Where did you get that?” When we spotted this one not only on Amazon, but on Amazon Prime, we knew we hit the nail on the head!

This heavier-weight turtleneck sweater has a somewhat slouchy fit, but the hem is cropped ever so slightly to keep things from looking baggy. You could say the same thing for the sleeves. They have dropped shoulders and a bell-sleeve effect, but the oversized cuffs fold up so they’re not falling over your fingers. Of course, the coolest thing about the sleeves is the color-blocking. While the torso is a light beige, the sleeves are more of a peachy tan, while the cuffs are a brick red. The back of the sweater matches the cuffs too!

You can also grab this color-block design featuring other colors, like greens or blues, or explore all of the other color-block designs available on the same Amazon page. Hover over the photos to find your favorites in addition to this one!

This sweater will look so good with anything from ripped blue jeans, to simple black leggings, to ivory wide leg pants, to a faux-leather mini skirt. And if it is super, super cold out? It will totally dress up a fleece-lined pair of joggers too. Just pair them with some cute shoes and you’re good to go!

