These Comfy Shorts Are Such Cute Alternatives to Mesh Shorts or Sweats

We all have our feelings about shorts. They’re usually pretty strong feelings, especially depending on the type of shorts. We can pretty much all agree that denim shorts are cute, but finding a pair that’s actually comfortable is a huge struggle — often even more difficult than shopping for regular jeans. We can wear mesh basketball shorts or maybe Soffe shorts instead, but those styles are never going to elevate our look. In fact, they’ll dress it down, bringing us into a casual territory we might be trying to avoid.

What are our other options? Sweat shorts? Those are even more casual, and they’re too warm for summer. There are dolphin shorts, but they tend to ride up or be too short, and still, they’re hard to elevate. Don’t fret, because we promise you there is another option. These Amazon Essentials shorts are the key!

Get the Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Shorts starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

These French terry shorts are made up of a super soft cotton blend that’s not too warm. They have a stretchy waist with a drawstring for a cute accent, also letting you adjust the fit, plus side pockets, because any good pair of shorts like this should have side pockets.

As for the fit, these shorts aren’t tight, but they’re not baggy either. They’re Goldilocks style — just right. Even the length is perfection. As shoppers say, they’re that hard-to-find length you’re always looking for but can never find. They’re short enough to still count as short shorts, but they’re easily long enough so you won’t feel overexposed. They have a cute dolphin-style hem too with side slits and rounded corners, but the fabric only grazes the skin as opposed to clinging to it!

These shorts currently come in eight colors, including one grey camo version that we adore. Go for a neutral like Oatmeal Heather, Light Grey Heather or even Light Pink, or go deeper with darker shades like Black, Burgundy, Navy Heather or Charcoal Heather. They’re all under $15, so it certainly wouldn’t hurt to grab a few if you’re into more than one. We have plenty of warm days of fun in the sun ahead of us, and now that we’ve found the shorts we’ve been dreaming of, we want to make sure we have a pair ready for every barbecue and backyard hang!

