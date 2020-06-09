This Shopper-Favorite Halter Tank Is a Staple for the Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Need a basics upgrade? Some of your most-loved pieces may be wearing a little thin after a couple of seasons. Even if the majority of your trusty tees and tanks are still in good shape, it doesn’t hurt to have extras on hand just in case!

Naturally, when it’s time to refresh our closets, Amazon is a solid first stop. This halter tank is a classic top that you can easily style in so many different ways — plus, it can ship to you fast!

Get the LouKeith Women’s Sleeveless Halter Racerback Tank for prices starting at just $10, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2020, but are subject to change.



One look at this top, and you know what you’re getting into. It has a halter neckline with thin straps, and a racerback cut in the back. Talk about ’90s throwback vibes! It’s a loose tank which has a longer hem, so you can easily wear this top with some leggings — it will cover up any areas you want to conceal.

The fabric is a soft cotton-blend that feels fabulous against the skin, and allows for ample breathability. It also has some stretch to it so that the tank won’t lose its shape after multiple wears. If you want a looser fit go up a size, or down for a more structured look. If you prefer an ultra-tight fit, then you may consider going down two sizes! It all depends on how you plan to style it — if you’re thinking of wearing this tucked into pants or skirts like a bodysuit, a tighter fit is likely the solution.

Get the LouKeith Women’s Sleeveless Halter Racerback Tank for prices starting at just $10, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say that this is the “best top they have ordered” from Amazon, and their “new favorite” tank! It’s super affordable and flattering on nearly everyone who has been lucky enough to receive their order already. It also comes in plenty of different colors, so you can own one in any shade that you need. Reviewers note that the material is not see-through, which is ideal if you’re planning on picking up the white hue. A beautiful basic like this is a necessity for anyone’s summer wardrobe!

See it: Get the LouKeith Women’s Sleeveless Halter Racerback Tank for prices starting at just $10, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from LouKeith and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!