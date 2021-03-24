This Soft Terry Cardigan Is Perfect for Relaxing Nights by the Beach

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Picture this. You’re sitting in a lounge chair on a deck outside a vacation home. The day was hot, but the sun just went down and the weather has cooled off. There’s a refreshing breeze in the air and you can hear the gentle waves lapping on the beach below you. You press play on a Spotify playlist made just for the occasion, and you settle in for a bit with a lighthearted book or magazine. Pure relaxation.

The only potential issue with this scenario? That cooling breeze being a little too cooling. It’s an easy fix, of course. You just need to toss on a lovely layer to warm you up without leaving you overheated. You need a piece made specifically for situations like this. You want it to be cute too. Why not? This is a dream scenario, so if we want it, we can have it — and this Amazon Essentials cardigan makes it all possible!

Get the Amazon Essentials Relaxed Fit Lightweight Lounge Terry Open-Front Cardigan for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

This cardigan is made of a cotton and rayon blend, so it’s soft, breathable and even machine-washable — plus, it has a kiss of spandex for stretch, which we always love. It has a comfy fit that’s neither too tight nor too loose, and an open, buttonless front. The shoulder seams are dropped low, and there are patch pockets for an extra dash of cuteness and functionality. This piece also has a longer reach, the straight hem hitting down at the thighs.

Shoppers describe this piece as nice and warm but not hot, making it a perfect pick for chilly spring days or summer nights, whether you’re at that beach house or simply hanging out in the backyard for a fire pit night with friends. It can easily transition into fall and winter too!

This cardigan is available in four designs/colors: White/Grey Heather, Grey Heather Stripe, Light Pink and Black. It’s a beautiful selection, and we can see why they’ve collectively garnered so many glowing reviews. Plus, you really can’t beat that price. The Amazon Essentials line is all about fine-tuning pieces based on customer feedback to ensure quality, fit an comfort at affordable prices, and this sweater is an excellent example of the brand’s goal. Under $20 for a piece that feels like a little slice of paradise? Yes, please!

