Recreate Katie Holmes’ Breezy Spring Look With These Linen-Blend Pants

The transition between winter and spring weather can sometimes be a fickle one that feels like forever. We always get too excited too soon and pull out all of our summer shorts and tanks, and the next thing we know, the temperature has dipped down to freezing again. This is why it’s super important to have a solid batch of transitional pieces in our wardrobe specifically for these tricky in-between periods.

One must for your transitional wardrobe? A pair of lightweight pants. You want them to be breezier and lighter than jeans but have more coverage than a pair of shorts or a skirt would offer. One go-to material to look for is linen, and these 28 Palms pants are our pick for this year (and probably the next, and the next). How will you wear them though? The best starting point for outfit inspiration is, as usual, Katie Holmes!

Holmes was recently spotted out with boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. in NYC wearing such an effortlessly chic and undeniably cool outfit, we still can’t get over it. She wore what looked like ivory linen pants with a white tee and a white button-up worn loosely over it for a perfect early spring ensemble. It had warm weather vibes but was still appropriate for weather on the cooler side. We knew we already had the white tee and button-up covered in our closet, but we needed the right pants to complete the look, so we searched until we found the 28 Palms pants, and now here we are!

These pants, which are exclusively available on Amazon, are made of a lovely linen and viscose blend, so they’re airy and have a relaxed, trendy fit that will go with everything from blouses to bikini tops. They have an elasticized drawstring waist, side pockets and a full-length silhouette. We also love the fact that they’re machine-washable!

We love the Natural shade of these pants for most closely recreating Holmes’ look, though the White is possibly just as close. If you want something on the darker side, you can also go for the navy Blue Night or the classic Black. Because all of them are made with that lovely linen blend, they’re all seasonally appropriate and equally stylish. Just pick your favorite and relish in the fact that your style status just got an upgrade!

