Make Hannah Ann Sluss’ $275 Bikini Vibes Your Own for Just $27

Aren’t you so ready to just get out there in your bikini and hit the beach or the pool? We can barely wait a moment longer. Except…we might have to. Weather aside, we have to make sure we even have a great swimsuit to wear. We love starting swim season off strong with something new that really makes us feel fabulous!

One way we like to find inspiration for our swimwear? By browsing through celebrity photos and seeing what they’ve been rocking. Just recently, The Bachelor fan-favorite Hannah Ann Sluss wore a bikini that blew Us away, and we immediately went on the hunt to find our own version!

Get the CharmLeaks Two-Piece Halter String Bikini for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

Sluss’ Beach Bunny bikini, which she wore to Nikki Beach Club in Miami, FL, is actually available on Amazon, but the top costs $145 and the bottoms are $130, making the total a whopping $275. It’s a gorgeous set, but if you’d prefer to save, this $27 CharmLeaks set has totally similar vibes!

Sluss’ string bikini is triangle style with mermaid-like shades of blue and purple. She also wore a body chain (ultra-similar to this $12 one). This CharmLeaks triangle string bikini has the same type of blue gradient look with a wave-like design. It has ties at the back of the neck and the center of the back, plus adjustable ties at the sides of the matching, lined bottoms. The top also has removable padding!

This bikini, which has fantastic ratings on Amazon, currently comes in 12 other variations if you’re looking for different colors, simpler designs or even prints like floral or tie-dye. You could totally grab a few different ones too. The more bikinis you have, after all, the more swimming and sunbathing days you’ll need to make time for!

It’s hard to beat this price for a high-quality swimwear set with stellar reviews, so we say make sure to grab this bikini before everyone else does — and have it ready for when the weather reaches peak summer. Or maybe you don’t even have to wait. Anyone have a friend with an indoor pool?

