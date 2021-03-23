Channel Chrissy Teigen’s Silky Cami Style With This $17 Find

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we typically think of tops we’d wear with all different types of outfits, usually T-shirts or lightweight button-downs pop into our heads. When it comes to true versatility though, they don’t quite get there. What we really want is something that works equally well for casual hangouts, lounging around, a romantic date night, a work presentation, Sunday brunch and beyond!

In our eyes, that top is a silky cami — especially in a color that coordinates with most others, like silver. It can be hard to find one worth your time though. Some are made of pure polyester and get really hot and clingy, while pure silk ones usually cost over $100 and are hard to care for. When we found this cami, however — after a little inspiration from Chrissy Teigen — we knew it was the one!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Get the Miqieer Basic Silk Tank Top for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

Teigen recently posted a short selfie “hair thirst video” on Instagram, modeling her braided ‘do and playing with her tousled waves. Did we have hair envy? You bet, but while we’re not sure we could ever recreate her hairstyle ourselves, we knew we could totally channel her fashion. She wore a silvery cami in the video, and we knew we had to search the internet until we found the perfect one to buy (and write about)!

This Miqieer cami was a winner from the start with its chic look, great reviews and inclusive size range. It’s a silk blend with a gorgeous flow and drape, delivering a relaxed, body-grazing fit — and it’s machine washable! It has a V-neckline and matching back, skinny spaghetti straps that go over the shoulders and a hem that hits around the hips so it can be left out or tucked in. It’s also lined at the bust for additional coverage!

This top is actually available in over 20 colors, including a couple of safari-inspired prints and a few with a cowl neckline. Grab it in pink, blue, red, yellow, champagne and more!

This top will easily be one of the most versatile yet elevated pieces you own. Wear it with denim shorts and sandals or jeans and sneakers, wear it with a blazer, high-rise trousers and loafers, wear it with a pleated midi skirt and block heels or wear it with pajama pants and slippers. Just a few of nearly infinite ideas!

