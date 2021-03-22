Recreate Kristin Cavallari’s $240 Look in This Racerback Dress for 88% Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been wrapping ourselves up in big, baggy sweats all winter long — and then covering ourselves up with poofy and fuzzy blankets. The more layers, the better. The looser the fit, the comfier. Sometimes it really is just nice to curl up into a little ball on the couch and let the layers lap over your like warm, gentle waves.

That being said, sometimes it’s nice to lose the layers too. With the sun finally making its presence known, it’s getting too hot out to keep wearing our sweatsuits, and our heavy blankets are going back into the closet for a while. Plus, putting on a body-hugging outfit for the first time in a while can be a great reminder of just how good you look when you keep things minimal and simple. This dress will remind you instantly!

Let’s rewind for a second. How did this dress come into our lives? It all comes back to Kristin Cavallari’s Instagram. The True Comfort author recently posted photos on her Story from her return to Cabo, wearing a nude racerback midi dress with a high slit and high neckline. She finished the look off with faux-raffia heels and, of course, golden Uncommon James jewelry. That dress, though! We knew we had to find one just like it.

And that’s exactly what we did. This JLCNCUE dress is extremely similar to Cavallari’s. The main difference, of course, is that her Shona Joy dress is $240, while the one we found is under $30!

This racerback dress is sleeveless, unlined and fitted, though the slit gives it some sway at the legs for both easy movement and a pretty look. This piece is made of 96% cotton with spandex taking up the remaining 4% for stretchy comfort. It’s such a good look for summer and tropical vacations, especially with its light feel. Humidity won’t know what’s coming!

The nude shade of this dress is easily the closest to KC’s look, but there are five other colors available you can also check out. Stick to greyscale with shades Black, White and Grey, or go for a pop of color with Bright Green or Brick Red. Your pick!

