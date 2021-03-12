Channel Kristin Cavallari’s Camo Pants Style for Just $40 on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Some trends will never fade away, and we’re confident camo is one of those prints that’s bound to stick around forever. The popularity of camouflage comes in waves, but right now, it’s having a major moment. What can we say? The print looks effortlessly fashion-forward!

Our love of camo has been validated by Kristin Cavallari, one of our favorite style stars. The 34-year-old recently wore a pair of high-waisted camo pants, and we instantly wanted to get the look! Naturally, we found a similar pair from TwiinSisters on Amazon that won’t cost more than $40, which is such a steal.

Get the TwiinSisters Women’s High Waist Slim Fit Jogger Cargo Camo Pants for prices starting at just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2021, but are subject to change.



The former Very Cavallari star rocked a form-fitting pair of camo pants in a classic green color scheme on her Instagram Stories. While Cavallari’s pants looked more like high-waisted jeans, our selection is cut in a jogger-like style. They’re not an exact match, but the TwiinSisters pants bring a fresh take to the trend!

These camo pants have more of a utilitarian aesthetic than others on the market. There are regular slip pockets and larger flap pockets on the side of the thighs, which certainly come in handy! You can head out to run errands and leave your bag at home — these pockets get the job done on their own.

Get the TwiinSisters Women’s High Waist Slim Fit Jogger Cargo Camo Pants for prices starting at just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

The trademark green shade of these pants is the way to go if you want to channel Cavallari, but they’re also available in other hues. Any type of camo print is funky and eye-catching, but we’re huge fans of sticking to the traditional style just like the Uncommon James designer did. Wondering how to complete the outfit? Pick up these pants and team them with a short-sleeve tee and some ankle booties to win spring style!

See it: Get the TwiinSisters Women’s High Waist Slim Fit Jogger Cargo Camo Pants for prices starting at just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from TwiinSisters and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!