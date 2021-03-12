Just Dropped! Go Bright for Spring in This New Comfy Tee

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Isn’t it weird how when a new season starts to make its presence known, you suddenly have nothing to wear for it? You had spring clothing last year and you don’t remember donating all of it, so how is it that now you can’t even put together one simple outfit for an everyday occasion?

That’s just how it goes. It’s slightly frustrating, but you know what? It’s not such a bad thing, because it means you get to do some shopping! Even shopping for basics is exciting when it means spring is coming. Brighter colors, fewer layers, more fun. This newly-launched tee is the right place to start!

This tee has a relaxed, flowy fit and its material is super, super soft. It has a soft V shape for the neckline, along with short sleeves and a longer hem that you can easily tuck in, tie up or let hang loose — all without having to worry about pulling it back down every few seconds.

This tee actually comes in eight colors, but there are a few that are specifically standing out to Us for spring. Lake Green and Coral especially make that warm weather statement, and we know we’ll be grabbing the white version too. Everyone needs a great white tee! As for the other colors, you’ll find a black, two shades of grey, a navy and a wine red.

A simple tee like this is really all you need for everyday life when the sun starts to shine. As long as you have at least one pair of bottoms, you’re good. You can wear it with jeans, denim shorts, lightweight joggers, skirts of any length, leggings, etc. You could wear it under overall shorts too!

We’re picturing a few outfits already. We can see ourselves in the green version with the front tucked into a pair of chambray shorts, strappy sandals on our feet, a straw fedora on our head and an airy, cropped jacket around our shoulders. We can also see ourselves wearing the coral version, the side tied up and a satin, patterned skirt hanging down from our natural waist. Elegant flats are on our feet and a trendy headband is holding back our hair. So cute. We need to make it happen. Now!

