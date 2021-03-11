This Blazer Comes in So Many Incredible and Unexpected Colors

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Blazers can be super stiff and heavy. Sometimes, especially in colder seasons and overly air-conditioned offices, we welcome that extra layer — but what about come spring and summer? If you’ve ever gone on a job interview or had an important meeting or presentation in 95-degree weather (or higher), you know how much of sweaty struggle it is to keep that blazer on — but you can’t just take it off.

The other issue is that when you picture a blazer, the first thing you picture is probably either an all-black one or one with a plaid design, most likely with shades of grey or brown. Not too summery. If you want a lighter blazer with some actual fun color options for warm weather, we have just the one for you!

Unlike overly structured blazers and suit jackets that weigh you down, this one has more of a light, relaxed fit with a little flow and malleability to the fabric. It has an open front and long lapels, and the sleeves have a permanent pushed-up look. They’re ruched so you won’t have to constantly push them up yourself!

This number one bestselling blazer is a huge hit on Amazon, to say the least. Its review count is massive and the amount of colors it comes in is majorly impressive. You have your more classic shades to choose from, like black, navy, grey, beige and white, but you also have so many bright and uncommon colors to choose from, like numerous shades of pink and blue, a gorgeous teal, a trendy mustard yellow, a mint green, a deep purple and more. There are over 20 options for you to choose from!

You can go purely professional with this blazer and wear it with a button-up blouse, trousers and loafers and look like the most stylish CEO in town, or you can dress it down for outfits for outside the office. You can totally wear it with a pair of jeans, a crop top and flats. You can also try it with a dress and heels or even with joggers and a bra top.

You’ll be surprised by just how many outfits this blazer’s presence can upgrade and elevate. The only way to truly find out for yourself, however, is to grab your favorite!

Get the POGTMM 3/4 Sleeve Blazer starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

