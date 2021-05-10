This Twist Maxi Dress Is an Easy, Comfy Way to Get Dressed Up

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While getting dressed up can be exciting, the actual process of it can be pretty annoying. And uncomfortable. And kind of expensive. What did we like about getting dressed up so much again?

Oh, yes — the fact that we love looking fabulous in our stylish glam. We just wish we could do so without paying extra to feel uncomfortable all day and night. It often feels like the nicer you look, the more you have to deal with unforgiving fits, stiff fabrics and sometimes literal pain. But that’s not always the case — not when you have a dress like this one in your closet!

Get the Amazon Essentials Twist Front Maxi Dress for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress comes from the Amazon Essentials line, which means it was created and fine-tuned based on customer feedback, so you get top quality without breaking the bank. That’s why it has so many five-star reviews too! What we might love most about it is that it’s so soft, flowy and drapey — but it’s super stretchy at the same time. You don’t often find all of these qualities in the same piece!

This maxi dress has short sleeves and a V-neckline that leads to a twist detail at the center of the chest. This is the star accent of the piece. It’s instantly noticeable, but it could never be “too much.” It’s simply cute and flattering. This dress was specifically cut to flatter any body type. It’s a universal type of piece almost anyone would feel fabulous in, no matter how they choose to style it!

This is the kind of dress you can slip on pretty much as easily as any T-shirt, but the difference is that it automatically makes you look put together and totally chic. It’s sort of magical like that. This is the piece that turns your “I have nothing to wear!” into an “I know just what to wear.”

This dress currently comes in seven colors. Four are solids, while the other three have prints. There are two very different florals to choose from, plus a mini dot version. We are not kidding around when we say we love every single one. It’s just that kind of piece. Considering its low price, we don’t feel bad or guilty about adding multiple colors to our cart anyway!

