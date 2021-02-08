Amazon Shoppers Swear by These Affordable Packs of Comfy Underwear

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can all agree that Amazon has become a go-to retailer — especially in the last year. While many rely on them for everything from toilet paper to TVs, plenty of people are unaware of just how much they actually offer. In fact, they have their own brands that provide affordable versions of everyday items — including underwear! You may not think to purchase panties from the Amazon Essentials line, but allow Us to introduce you to this value pack that currently boasts over 50,000 reviews.

Shopper after shopper claims that this basic, bikini-style underwear is amazing and one of the best deals on Amazon. One longtime Hanes customer even made the switch, and claims they’re never going back!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2021, but are subject to change.



Bikini underwear tend to be the most comfortable panties available, and these packs are filled with some of the softest intimates on the market. They’re made from ultra-breathable cotton, and have an ample amount of stretch. The packs come in two different sizes: You can either score a six-pack or a ten-pack, with the larger option being the best bang for your buck. When you snag the ten-pack, each pair currently comes out to just $2 each!

If you prefer to rock basic undies, these packs come in staple shades — but there are also printed variety packs if that’s more your style! There’s even a Valentine’s Day pack complete with super sweet heart prints. These high-quality panties are such a great value, you may end up swapping out your entire underwear drawer to make room for more!

