The $16 Wireless Bra You Will Wear Every Day Going Forward

Are you ready to say goodbye to wires in your wardrobe forever? There’s a reason that most clothing is made from soft fabrics instead of metal, after all, so why do we have to put up with wire in our bras? We wear bras every day — directly against our skin — and we just feel like at this point, maybe wireless is the way to go. Permanently.

Of course, the main issue is finding a wireless bra that actually supports you. Some wireless bras just feel like a bralette you could slip through at any moment. They do nothing to accentuate your shape either — if anything, they flatten or visually distort it. Finding one you not only don’t hate wearing, but actually love, is a tough task. It becomes even tougher when you’re sticking to a budget. We can help you out with that though!

Get the Amazon Essentials Wireless Support Bra for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

We knew Amazon Essentials made super affordable pieces, but we were still a little mind-blown when we saw the low price of this bra combined with a huge number of glowing reviews. What a find! This bra is 100% wireless and features seamless support, keeping things smooth, soft and stretchy. And yes, it’s a real bra with real cups that shape, support and conceal!

This bra hooks in the back and is totally smooth in the front, featuring no charms or accents that could possibly poke out from underneath your clothes. It also has adjustable straps that you can wear over the shoulder or cross over each other for a racerback look!

This bra is available in both black and a very light grey. If this is your first time buying an Amazon Essentials bra, make sure to check out the size chart link right next to the dropdown. The great thing is that Amazon Essentials has consistent sizing throughout its line, taking the guesswork out of shopping once you figure out your size the first time. Each piece is also created and fine-tuned based on customer feedback so it can provide the highest quality and comfort and the lowest prices!

When you try on this bra for the first time, you might immediately feel the need to get rid of all of your underwire bras, and we want to say in advance that that reaction is completely normal and expected. Get a bag ready for donations!

