Shop the Essential Product Behind Jamie Chung’s Stunning SAG Awards Hair

The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards, which aired on Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET, were a night to celebrate superb performances from the past year, but for Us, it was also a chance to discover new products and beauty secrets. The gowns! The makeup! And can we talk about the hair?

Jamie Chung, who was nominated along with the full cast of Lovecraft Country, was one actress whose locks especially blew Us away. The body and volume of her stunning waves were simply next level, pairing perfectly with her red-hot dress and shoes — plus her incredible “Stop Asian Hate” clutch. So, what was the secret behind her soft yet powerful ‘do?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Chung (@jamiejchung)

Get the Leonor Greyl Paris Éclat Naturel – Styling Cream for Dry and Frizzy Hair for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

Celebrity hair stylist Peter Butler was in charge of Chung’s hair, and he relied on his own ensemble of all-star products from luxury French brand Leonor Greyl. “We wanted to do classic American girl roller-set style: bouncy, full, healthy hair. Like 1980s Calvin Klein, but a modern version where the ends are softer, less curled.”

After rough drying Chung’s hair and using Leonor Greyl Voluforme as a setting spray, he finished drying her hair and applied “the tiniest bit of Leonor Greyl Éclat Naturel styling cream to the ends so that when I went to curl it, the hair would look super healthy when brushed out.”

Then, it was curl time. He used a 1 1/4″ barrel curling iron and pinned each curl up while makeup was applied. “About 30 minutes before we needed to be ready,” he said, “I brushed her hair out and smoothed the front sections with a blowdryer and a little more Leonor Greyl Éclat Naturel so they wouldn’t be too curly.” A little LG Laque Souple hairspray, and just like that — “Everything just fell into place.”

“I just love the quality of the products and how easy they are to use,” Butler explained about Leonor Greyl. “They make the hair look super healthy and natural, and give it a great shine. So for me, it’s a win all the way around.” With ingredients like shea butter and jojoba oil, we can see why this styling cream specifically made multiple appearances in Chung’s styling steps. We can’t wait to create our own awards-worthy waves!

