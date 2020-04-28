We Found Face Masks Starting at Just $3 on Amazon — Shop Now

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

It’s hard to believe that many of Us have been living in a state of self-isolation and quarantine for over a month now. Our robust Netflix viewing history confirms that! While some areas of the U.S. may start to relax their policies in the upcoming weeks, the CDC still has crucial guidelines that we all must follow in order to continue flattening the curve.

This includes practicing appropriate social distancing and wearing a face covering while out in public. Since masks will likely be a part of our lives for quite some time, it’s never too late to pick up extra to have on hand. No one’s looking to shell out the big bucks right now, so we found a few affordable options with prices starting at just $3!

This Bandana-Style Face Mask

Paisley print bandanas are a truly iconic accessory, and they have seamlessly transitioned to being reliable face coverings. This tubular scarf is fitted and will comfortably secure itself over your nose and mouth.

Get the REEMONDE Bandana Neck Scarf for just $5, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 11, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Multi-Purpose Mask

These hooded masks can be fashioned in various ways to fit your needs. This is ideal to wear if you’re heading out on a bike ride and need protection that will also keep your face and neck warm!

Get the GAMWAY Ski Mask Balaclava Hood Skullies with free shipping for just $7, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 12, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Fun Graphic Face Scarf

This adorable dinosaur print may be our favorite, but there are so many other funky graphics to choose from!

Get the Stoota Mr Plz Face Mask with free shipping for just $9, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 6, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Printed Face Scarf

This colorful printed bandana makes a bold statement and fits in with the tie-dye trend.

Get the Kafiloe Fashion Unisex Bandanas for just $5, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 11, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Geometric Face Masks

These masks remind Us of a classic kaleidoscope pattern — and we’re truly here for the affordable price!

Get the AOJIAN Face Mask Bandana for price starting at just $3, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 17, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

