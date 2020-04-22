Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Know how chaotic things can get when a new iPhone is launched? People lining up across multiple blocks, rushing to the same websites to order one and celebrating with such joy when they finally get one? That’s basically the deal with hand sanitizer right now — except it’s every single day and way harder to actually find in stock!

The CDC recommends using a sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content in order to effectively kill virus-causing germs and bacteria, but those are the hardest to find of all. Everything is sold out as soon as we even learn of its existence. It’s rough, but we have to keep looking. And if you’re looking here, you’re in luck! We found a bunch currently available at Amazon. They could be gone soon though, so act fast!

TriDerma Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer

This 62%-alcohol hand sanitizer comes in a convenient pump bottle and also features soothing botanicals to keep hands happy!

Get the TriDerma Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer for just $16 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as April 28, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

TONYMOLY Aloe Chok Chok Hand Gel

TONYMOLY recently launched this 62%-alcohol hand gel to help out, and you can currently get a set of either three or 12 at Amazon!

Get the TONYMOLY Aloe Chok Chok Hand Gel starting at just $10 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 1, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

First Botany Advanced Hand Sanitizer

This sanitizer gel has 70% ethyl alcohol, as well as aloe vera and vitamin E to keep skin from drying out too much!

Get the First Botany Advanced Hand Sanitizer for just $16 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 6, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

Clisen Bio-Tech Hand Sanitizer

This no-rinse sanitizer claims to kill 99.99% of germs for up to 24 hours. It has 75% alcohol and comes in a portable bottle!

Get the Clisen Bio-Tech Hand Sanitizer for just $10 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 16, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

160 Proof Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer

This full gallon of sanitizer is great for refilling smaller containers and for making sure you’re hooked up with plenty for a long time. Don’t forget to share with friends, family or any healthcare workers you know. 80% alcohol!

Get the 160 Proof Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer for just $50 at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 30, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

