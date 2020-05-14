Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Chances are, you’re not thrilled to be wearing a face mask daily. Maybe you find them uncomfortable, maybe you feel they aren’t breathable enough — but they are essential. In order to keep our communities healthy and protected, a face covering is required in addition to appropriate social distancing.

Instead of thinking of a face mask as restrictive, use yours as an opportunity to show a little personality! We found a simple cloth mask on Amazon that comes in so many colors and prints, there’s bound to be one that suits your individual style. Plus, they are ready to ship out right now — so it’s the ideal time to scoop up a few options and see which you like best!

Get the RIAH FASHION Costume Fabric Face Cover with free shipping for just $15, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 21, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

These masks have a straightforward design that will comfortably cover the nose and mouth. They’re made from a cotton material that has some stretch to it, so it can effortlessly accommodate different face shapes and sizes. The mask will fasten around your ears with a stretchy elastic or the adjustable ties at the end. If you’re worried about the mask feeling sturdy and secure, then opting for the ties is the best way to control its length to get the fit you need.

As we mentioned, there are plenty of colors and patterns to choose from. We’re talking everything from camo, to floral prints, to bright colors, to pastels. There’s even tie-dye, which is so trendy right now! You can pick up multiple masks to complement various looks in your wardrobe, or just snag your favorite — and plan to wash and reuse it as often as you need to. Shoppers that “have to wear a mask for a long time” say that this one is comfy enough to rock for hours on end. With softness and style all wrapped into one, these masks truly have everything we want!

