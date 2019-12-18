



We’re making our lists and checking them twice — and for many of Us, it’s starting to feel as if something is missing this holiday season. Sure, we’ve gotten gifts for most of the people in our lives — but there’s a void that needs to be filled.

When an issue like this arises, it’s time to turn to the pros — otherwise known as Amazon. The one-stop-shop retailer always has a way of telling Us what we need before we even know we need it. And right now, their most wished for item happens to be this cult-favorite jacket.

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket

Grab the Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket for $140 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 18, 2019, but are subject to change.

The item that’s on the top of everyone’s list this season? It’s the Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket — and if you’re wondering what is so special about this individual piece, turn your attention to the 8,100+ reviewers totally raving about it!

This number-one bestseller has been deemed a “new favorite jacket” for many shoppers. Others described it as “perfect, warm, light and cute.” This down jacket has found a way to find a balance between fun and functional. Every shopper will have the opportunity to choose from six sensational shades, so you can pick the one that best complements your personality.

This jacket is durable, windproof and can survive virtually any storm thrown our way. Its multi-layered design will keep us warm, toasty and dry — thanks to the white down shell.

The full-zip closure, six big pockets (which will hold everything we need!) and oversized hood to shield and protect our heads are just the cherries on top. All in all, this jacket is the key essential for surviving the cold weather — and it’s now at the top of our wish lists as well!

