Channel Kristin Cavallari’s Wrap Skirt Style for Less Than $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The spring season has officially arrived, and we couldn’t be more excited to break out our best warm-weather styles. When temperatures are on the rise, chic skirts and dresses instantly become our garments of choice. They’ve been patiently waiting in our closet, eager to see the light of day again — and the time has come!

While we already own plenty of adorable skirts, a couple of fresh finds are deserved. After all, it’s been a stressful year — retail therapy is in order! Conveniently, we happened to see Kristin Cavallari wearing a wrap skirt in her Instagram Stories that instantly stole our attention. We couldn’t find the exact piece, so we took to Amazon and came across one that has a similar aesthetic!

Get the BerryGo Women’s Boho Floral Wrap Maxi Skirt for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2021, but are subject to change.



This wrap maxi skirt from BerryGo has a different print than Cavallari’s cute number, but the design similarities are striking. The hems on each skirt both have trendy ruffle details, plus the traditional wrap-style silhouette. They even have similar tie features to cinch the waist!

While Cavallari’s skirt appears to be a dreamy tie-dye print, the skirt we’re obsessed with is available in a bevy of floral patterns. What could be better for spring? There are so many different colors to choose from, and reviewers are thrilled with how flattering this skirt is. It seems that any fan of boho-chic fashion has met their match!

Get the BerryGo Women’s Boho Floral Wrap Maxi Skirt for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best of all, this skirt offers an array of styling opportunities for shoppers. You can throw it on over a bodysuit or team it with a cropped tank, which is exactly how Cavallari dressed up her wrap maxi. You can also try tucking your go-to band tee into the skirt to give it some edge. With a skirt like this, there are no limits — just be prepared for constant compliments!

See it: Get the BerryGo Women’s Boho Floral Wrap Maxi Skirt for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from BerryGo and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!