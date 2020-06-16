This Faux-Leather Bucket Bag Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Faux leather can be hit or miss. Let’s face it — sometimes it’s just obvious when it’s not the real thing! The material can look cheap and rubbery, a clear indicator that it won’t hold up as well as a pricier product.

But don’t let that deter you from a vegan purse! Faux leather can look beyond legit — and when the design of the bag is super detailed and elevated, no one will be able to tell you got it for a serious steal. That’s exactly why this bucket bag from Amazon has everything that we’ve been looking for in a new carryall!

Get the Realer Large Ladies Hobo Bucket Purse with free shipping for prices starting at just $36, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2020, but are subject to change.



The design of this bag is simply impeccable. It has the same stitching that you would find on a genuine leather purse from a high-end designer brand. This piece is not only cruelty-free, it’s seriously affordable too! It’s currently priced at $40, which is bound to lead to plenty of gasps and jaw-dropping reactions from bag aficionados everywhere. The slouchiness of the material looks completely authentic and we love the hint of sheen that it has too!

You can wear this as a shoulder bag, or attach the longer strap and wear it as a crossbody. Inside, you’ll find multiple compartments that can organize your daily essentials. You can fit a magazine and an iPad very comfortably in this purse, and everything zippers up with the main compartment closure.

This bag comes in two different sizes: a medium that measures about 12 1/2-inches, and a slightly larger one that measures just over 15-inches long. Thousands of shoppers have dished out five star reviews on this piece, praising its quality and durability. This bag will match practically outfit that you own, whether it’s a casual look or a more formal ensemble!

