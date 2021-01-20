This Fleece Pullover Gives New Meaning to the Word ‘Warmth’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We hate being cold. It’s hard to imagine anyone enjoying it. Once you start to shiver, your teeth start to chatter, wet hair starts to freeze and your lips even turn blue, you’re probably not having the best time. That’s why coats, sweaters and sweatshirts exist. So why is it that so many of them barely seem to make a difference? And if you want the heavy-duty stuff, you have to be prepared to shell out $1,000!

That’s why when we do spot something affordable that doesn’t skimp on warmth or comfort, we have to share it. This sherpa pullover needs to be seen, and it definitely needs to be worn. This is the type of piece you’ll slip into the moment you wake up and only take off when you’re ready for bed — and even then, you might leave it on!

Get the AQOTHES Loose Casual Zipper Sherpa Fleece Pullover for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This fleece pullover features sherpa not only on the outside, but the inside too. It has a quarter-zip design with a ring pull, giving it slightly nostalgic ‘90s vibes, plus a stand collar for extra warmth. It also has side pockets and a straight hem with side splits. The neckline, pockets and hem all have a colorful trim to really take the piece from solely loungewear to stylish casualwear!

Now, for most of us, just one sherpa piece isn’t quite enough. Why have one when you could have many? The more, the merrier. That’s why we’ve collected another batch of sherpa must-haves from Amazon for you to check out!

