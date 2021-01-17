This Sherpa Pullover Could Turn Anyone Into a Loungewear Lover

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Some people are against comfy clothes. We know, we know! How? We certainly love to dress up from time to time, but there are some days when all we want to do is to slip into whatever type of pullover feels closest to a warm, fluffy cloud. Whether those days consist of staying home and watching some Disney+ or running some errands in a chilly grocery store, we have zero regrets about our wardrobe choices.

If you know someone who’s yet to embrace the joys of some fuzzy loungewear, it’s time for things to change. We’re not saying to cut off your relationship with them — we just mean that you should send them a link to this pullover to help change their mind!

Get the ZESICA Sherpa Fleece Sweatshirt Pullover starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

We want everyone to know that it’s okay to let yourself enjoy some of the fuzzier things in life. It just makes sense. When you have a sherpa pullover this soft ready to wrap you in a warm hug, you’ll understand. This ultra-plush piece is truly like a little slice of heaven with its fluffy shell and cozy lining!

This pullover has a relaxed fit that’s not too loose but not definitely not tight. It features a quarter-zip design, the zipper able to pull the sides of the collar up into a stand collar. When you unzip and let the fabric fall to the sides, however, you’ll see there’s a cute white contrasting lining!

This fleece has a straight hem, side pockets and a very cute color selection. You can keep it neutral with a grey or beige shade or try something a little bolder like the purplish-red. Or, you know, you could get a few. We do warn that wearing these could get pretty addictive.

This highly-reviewed pullover is honestly something we never want to be too far away from. We want it with us when we’re working from home, when we’re taking the dog out for a walk, when we’re going on our morning coffee run, when we’re doing some restorative morning yoga and sometimes when we want to take a recharging nap. Basically, we want it ready to go for nearly any and every occasion. You’ll understand why when you try it on!

