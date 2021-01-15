Shoppers Say This Cozy Cable-Knit Sweater Offers ‘Zero Itchiness’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping for sweaters online is always a struggle. You may think you’ve struck gold, but simply don’t know what’s going to show up at your doorstep. Of course, this applies to any garment, but it’s particularly true of sweaters. While essential items like tees and sweats rarely surprise us, knits are a whole different ballgame.

That’s why we love looking at reviews to get a better sense of how a sweater will feel, and according to Amazon shoppers, this knit from MaQiYa doesn’t offer any unwanted itchiness! That’s exactly what we were hoping to hear — when it comes to fashion fiascos, there’s simply nothing worse than an itchy, uncomfortable sweater.

Get the MaQiYa Women’s Oversized Chunky Cable Knit Long Sleeve Crewneck Slouchy Pullover Top for prices starting at just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

In terms of design, this sweater has a classic cable-knit style. The traditional look is actually mega-trendy right now, with designer brands from Balenciaga to Chloé incorporating the preppy aesthetic into their runway collections. In order to make it modern, we suggest layering it over a collared top — but adding skinny jeans and chunky combat boots for a dose of edginess.

But that’s just one idea! You can wear this sweater with anything — dresses, skirts, slacks, you name it! Teamed with your favorite leggings or joggers, it will be your new loungewear go-to. The oversized fit makes it incredibly comfortable and endlessly versatile.

At the moment, you can score this sweater in six different shades: black, bright green, dark grey, khaki brown, orange red and cream white. Oh, and let’s not forget that it’s also a super affordable knit. It’s currently ringing in at just under $20, which is ideal for any budget-conscious consumer. Cable-knit sweaters usually tend to cost upwards of $100, so this is a solid steal. Whenever looking cute, cozy and casual is the goal, this knit surely won’t disappoint!

