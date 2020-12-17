New In! These Pink Microfiber Camo Joggers Are Only $12

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We don’t want to say it, but we might have to. We’re not even sure we mean it. These are the words we thought we’d never utter, and even now, we’re trying to shake them off, but we just can’t. The truth is…we’re getting kind of sick of wearing comfy pants all the time. We know, we know! But hear Us out.

It’s not so much the fact that we hate our pants being comfy. It’s the fact that wearing the same boring pair of leggings or sweatpants is sort of draining our energy. We’re feeling less stylish, less active and less confident. We almost feel like a cartoon character, putting on the pair thing every day — but like, that one side character whose name slips everyone’s mind. Not even the protagonist. We know we’d miss our comfy pants if we went too long without them, but we wish there were a way to get us actually excited about them again!

Get the GO-JEMS Microfiber Rib Joggers for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

Now, these pants? It was like a lightbulb lit up in our brain the moment we saw them. They just dropped on Amazon, and they were the perfect refresher we were looking for. They’re as comfy as any pair of sweats or leggings we own (if not comfier), but their look is beyond cool. We’re suckers for anything pink camo, and when you add a flattering fit along with it? Obsessed!

These pants, which are somehow only $12, are made of a ribbed microfiber material for major stretch, low friction and a skin-friendly wear. This material is anti-wrinkle and anti-pill, making it super low-maintenance, and it’s even moisture-wicking. This is supreme loungewear for sure, but these bottoms are totally ready for a flowing yoga session or a morning jog!

These pants impress from waist to ankle. They have an elasticized drawstring waistband with little metal tips accenting each string, and down at the bottom you’ll find cuffed ankles, keeping the fabric from dragging on the ground while also sprucing up your look. And don’t forget the side slant pockets in between the two!

The pink camo version of these GO-JEMS pants is everything, but if pink isn’t so much your style, not to worry. They also come in blue camo and green camo variations. Prefer no camo at all? Also no problem. There’s a solid black version also available on the same page! Go, go!

