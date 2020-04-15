Spending days upon days at home can feel limiting, but it also gives Us plenty of unexpected free time to try all of the treatments we’ve always been interested in. If you’ve been itching to dye your hair a different color but were too nervous to take the plunge, now is the time to do it. The outcome doesn’t matter — it will grow out before you’re able to hit a real-life happy hour again!

The product that we’ve wanted to experiment with for the longest time? One of those foot peel masks that have taken YouTube by storm over the past couple of months. So many brave beauty devotees have given them a shot, and gotten incredible results in the process. Honestly, we’ve been holding back — until now! Warning: There are some before and after snaps below that depict just how well these masks can work on your feet (it’s not pretty).

BEALUZ Exfoliating 2 Pair Foot Peel Mask

Get the BEALUZ Exfoliating 2 Pair Foot Peel Mask (originally $30) on sale with free shipping for just $25, available on Amazon! Get it as soon as April 25, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

One of the main reasons we’ve yet to try these foot masks is the fear of how our feet may look in the midst of the peeling process. What these masks do is slowly break down dead skin cells on your feet through natural extracts and botanicals — which leads to the cells peeling off and flaking away on their own. This process can take up to two weeks — and will be seriously, well, unattractive!

Not only will your feet be shedding their old skin like a reptile, there’s no telling how uncomfortable that could feel while doing your daily commute in high heels. However, as we’re all inside these days, there is truly no better moment than now to try this foot peel. Think of it as the ultimate pedicure. In just two weeks, you’ll have baby-smooth feet that feel brand new. Stubborn calluses, be gone — it’s time for our feet to shine!

