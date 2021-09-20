Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fall is our favorite time of year for shopping — from booties to beanies, we can’t get enough of cozy clothing. But we went all out this past summer splurging on swimsuits and sundresses, and our wallets are lighter than ever. Now we’re faced with a dilemma: Do we put our new autumn outfits on hold, or do we embrace fall fashion at a cost? With all the tempting trends on the market, it’s a difficult decision.

Just when we thought we’d have to choose, two celebs provided Us with some serious style inspo — Katie Holmes and Pippa Middleton were both spotted wearing similar V-neck gingham dresses recently. And while this plaid print is often associated with the summer, it’s a classic pattern that can effortlessly transition into fall. With that in mind, we found a gingham dress for only $30 from Amazon that you can wear to a pool party or a pumpkin patch. Problem solved!

Get the Amoretu Women’s Casual V-Neck Plaid Dress for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

Go from summer to fall and day to night in this Amoretu Women’s Casual V-Neck Plaid Dress. With three-quarter length sleeves and a flowy wide hem, this midi dress is super versatile and flattering. The empire waist cut will elongate your frame, making you look taller while directing the spotlight away from your hips and waist. And the elastic waistline creates an ultra-comfy fit!

This lovely gingham dress comes in five colors — Beige, Navy, Purple, Red and Black. All of the different shades work for fall, but we’re especially excited to team the red-and-black checked print with tights and booties. In fact, we can even wear this look during the holidays! ‘Tis the season to rock gingham. This breezy swing dress is perfect for a picnic or apple-picking in autumn. Add a pair of white sneakers and a jean jacket for a cute daytime look, or throw on a leather bomber and heels for date night. This functional frock is also ideal for grabbing brunch with friends — or even running errands.

On the fence about this gingham dress? Perhaps Southern belle Reese Witherspoon can convince you to give this pretty pattern a try. The Oscar-winner cozied up with a book while donning a gingham top, proving this style can be worn from your home to happy hour. Trust Us — gingham never goes out of style.

