



Leggings are our go-to loungewear for a lazy day. We love that we can just throw a pair on and disguise them in such a fashion that makes it look like we’re a lot more dressed up than we feel. If we had it our way, we would practically live in leggings!

But sometimes the basic pair of leggings doesn’t cut it. We all have at least one standard black option that we can always rely on, but we also want to add some fun, funkier pairs into our rotation. This pair of velvet leggings that we found on Amazon are affordable, feel fantastic and create an entirely new vibe than a typical athleisure ensemble.

Get the Cemi Ceri Women’s J2 Love Velvet High Waist Leggings for prices starting at just $17, available from Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2019, but are subject to change.

How could anyone not be immediately attracted to these amazing leggings from Cemi Ceri? Velvet is one of our favorite materials on the planet, and we’re simply obsessed with this pair. We think that we can even get away with wearing them on a night out, because of the naturally luxurious look that they have to them.

Cemi Ceri offers a wide range of aesthetic combinations to choose from. To start, you can either go for a pair of traditional velvet ones, or select a crushed velvet material. There are also 10 different colors available in each base, meaning that you can choose between 20 different leggings! There’s nothing better than having choices — especially when it’s such a staple piece.

Get the Cemi Ceri Women’s J2 Love Velvet High Waist Leggings for prices starting at just $17, available from Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2019, but are subject to change.

Reviewers are calling these velvet leggings “gorgeous” and love how they fit and feel. Shoppers add that these leggings are “worth so much more” than their price, and that they “get a lot of compliments” when wearing them out and about.

We can see ourselves wearing these leggings with a nice blouse for a casual dinner, or even with a cropped shirt and heels for a fun night on the town. It’s amazing how many different ways we can style these leggings — and it’s only natural to already be envisioning exactly how to rock them for every situation!

See it: Get the Cemi Ceri Women’s J2 Love Velvet High Waist Leggings for prices starting at just $17, available from Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2019, but are subject to change.

Not the style that you’re shopping for? Check out more from Cemi Ceri and shop all of the fashion available on Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!