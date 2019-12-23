



The end of the decade is fast approaching, and we’re so ready for the new year. We can’t believe how quickly time has flown by — and that’s definitely cause for celebration!

We’re always excited for a new chapter, but 2020 feels extra special. We’re all in need of a reset, and that’s exactly what a brand new decade represents. And what better way to get off on the right foot than by making a statement in a fabulous sparkly dress — like this one from Revolve that’s over 50% off!

Get the NBD Mosaic Mini Dress (originally $288) on sale for just $121, available from Revolve!

Sequins are always an error-proof way to go when picking out what to wear for just about any New Year’s Eve party. But when selecting a sparkly dress, we want to be careful and make sure that it’s not too over-the-top (not that there’s anything wrong with that!). After all, we want to be able to look back at these pictures in years to come and not regret our fashion choices! With that in mind, we’re pretty certain you won’t regret rocking this number once the clock strikes midnight.

When we spotted this sequin dress from NBD we knew it was an immediate winner — mainly because it’s just shiny enough without crossing over into full-on disco ball territory. Its simple design is highlighted by the multicolored stripes that run horizontally throughout the dress, which sparkle elegantly.

Get the NBD Mosaic Mini Dress (originally $288) on sale for just $121, available from Revolve!

The stripes on this dress almost look metallic when gazing at this dress from far away, but they are actually composed of just the right amount of sparkly sequins. They’re woven into the mesh overlay that’s made from a rose gold knit that has a bit of sheen to it. The mesh layer lays over a slip dress lining made in the same color.

This is definitely a short dress and has a V-neckline that’s not overly revealing. The back of the dress dips into a low-V as well that looks stunning on. It’s not a tight dress by any means, and is meant to fit in a swing-style. We don’t want to feel uncomfortable on a big night like New Year’s Eve, and that is exactly what the fit of this dress can guarantee for you. Our resolution is simple: Be the life of the party at the very start of 2020 and feel great while doing it in this amazing dress from Revolve!

See it: Get the NBD Mosaic Mini Dress (originally $288) on sale for just $121, available from Revolve here!

Not the style that you’re shopping for? Check out more from NBD and shop all of the sale dresses available from Revolve here!

