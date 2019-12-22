These Sparkly Kate Spade Sneakers Can Make the Holidays Shine Brighter





Holiday shopping doesn’t always have to be stressful. We like to have as much fun with it as we can — and we think that the best part about it is discovering those special items that we know our loved ones will adore.

When we suddenly know we’ve found those perfect presents, something just clicks. That’s exactly what happened to Us when we spotted these adorable Kate Spade sneakers — and we knew that they would be a holiday hit!

Get the Keds Women’s x Kate Spade New York Triple Sneakers for $90, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2019, but are subject to change.

Seriously, how adorable are these Kate Spade kicks? They were made in conjunction with Keds, which is one of the most iconic and beloved sneaker brands on the market. This is the collab that we honestly didn’t know we needed — but we’re so glad that it exists!

These white sneakers are covered in silver glitter, which gives them tons of shine that’s not too overwhelming. They’re a platform sneaker that offer you added height, which is super on-trend and fashionable. They even come with a pair of satin ribbon laces! These sneakers look like a wrapped gift themselves, which is very fitting for the holiday season.

Get the Keds Women’s x Kate Spade New York Triple Sneakers for $90, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2019, but are subject to change.

These sneakers are made in the traditional Keds lace-up style, but have an added Kate Spade touch with the small gold metal logo that’s embossed on the back of the heel, right above the iconic blue-and-white Keds logo. They’re made from a canvas material that’s super comfortable to wear — and breathable too!

These sneakers can pair well with so many different looks. They’ll look great with a length flowy dress or a minidress, or with simple blue jeans and a T-shirt. While they’re not necessarily the best shoes to wear in the winter, they just look like they’re made for holiday gifting. We’re confident that the shoe lover or fashionista in your life will be so excited to get these sneakers this year!

Get the Keds Women’s x Kate Spade New York Triple Sneakers for $90, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2019, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Keds and shop all of the women’s sneakers available on Amazon here!

Need some gift giving inspiration this holiday season? Check out our Self Care Gift Guide, our Celebrity Favorites Gift Guide, our Secret Santa and White Elephant Gift Guide and our Fitness Enthusiast Gift Guide!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!