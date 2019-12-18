Celebrate Self-Care This Holiday Season With Whispr CBD Products





Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

CBD is having a major moment right now — but a lot of people are confused as to what it is and what exactly it can be used for.

Many commonly misinterpret the main purposes of CBD, which is a non-psychoactive cannabis compound, and think it has an illicit purpose (which is false). CBD is widely known to help with a slew of different issues, including pain and anxiety. We could all use some help relaxing — especially during the holidays. And that’s exactly what CBD can do! We just discovered Whispr, a company that specializes in creating products that help tackle pain and stress through the power of CBD. They want to help you put your own self-care first, which is an incredibly important mission. Read on to discover how Whispr can help you de-stress after the frantic holiday season!

This Roll-On Oil

This CBD oil is made with a blend of essential oils and active botanicals that are designed to help target pain. Whispr extracts the oil from hemp grown in Colorado, and they only use full-spectrum CBD extract of the highest quality. This oil can be applied topically to areas that are sore or where your muscles feel tight. You can also use this oil on your face that can help your skin glow!

This limited-edition bath bomb also makes for an incredible gift this holiday season. It has notes of cinnamon and nutmeg that fit this time of year, and can help make your baths more relaxing than they already are!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!