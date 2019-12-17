Jennifer Lopez Uses This Exfoliating Method to Keep Her Skin Glowing





It’s a simple fact that Jennifer Lopez just doesn’t age. The triple-threat hasn’t changed since she first hit the scene in the ’90s, as evidenced by her surprise appearance on the Versace Spring-Summer 2020 runway where she closed out the show in an updated version of her infamous green Grammy Awards dress.

How does the Hustlers star maintain her youthful glow? Though we don’t know all of her secrets, we have gotten insight into some of the products that she uses to keep herself so radiant. Her own aesthetician revealed that she uses this line from Lancer Skincare to keep her skin looking as fantastic as it does!

Get the Lancer Skincare The Method Polish Exfoliator for $75 at Nordstrom, also available from Amazon and Dermstore!

Celebrity aesthetician Louise Deschamps revealed that Jenny from the Block uses the Method line from Lancer Skincare to keep her skin in tip-top shape, according to Entertainment Tonight. Of course, the superstar does a lot more to help her skin looking its best aside from using these products. She also gets regular facials from premier Hollywood dermatologists and maintains a strict health regimen. But not all of Us can be as diligent about our health and wellness as she is, which is why we can turn to this bestselling and most beloved exfoliating product from the Method line to help us out!

This Method Polish Exfoliator is a fan-favorite product. It’s a dual-action product that can minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, improve the texture of your skin and overall make it look more fresh and youthful. It can also help make pores appear smaller and even out any discoloration.

Get the Lancer Skincare The Method Polish Exfoliator for $75 at Nordstrom, also available from Amazon and Dermstore!

This exfoliator is the first step in The Lancer Method, which is a three-step skin regimen that can help you maintain an incredible complexion developed by Dr. Harold Lancer. It combines chemical and physical exfoliants so that you can see results after just one use.

Nordstrom shoppers say that this is their “number one exfoliator” and that they “have never loved an exfoliator as much as this” one! They say that it’s “worth every penny” and that their “skin was smooth and silky feeling after one use,” which is amazing. You don’t have to wait long before seeing how this product can improve you skin! It’s no wonder that Lopez and the numerous five-star reviewers are completely obsessed with this exfoliator.

See it: Get the Lancer Skincare The Method Polish Exfoliator for $75 at Nordstrom, also available from Amazon and Dermstore!

Not quite what you’re shopping for? Check out more from Lancer Skincare and shop all of the skincare available from Nordstrom here!

Need some gift giving inspiration this holiday season? Check out our Self Care Gift Guide, our Celebrity Favorites Gift Guide, our Secret Santa and White Elephant Gift Guide and our Fitness Enthusiast Gift Guide!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!