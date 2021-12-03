Snuggle Up This Holiday Season in These Playful Pajama Pants

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Holiday pajamas make Us feel like a kid on Christmas morning. They’re just so festive and fun! Nothing puts a smile on our faces quite like some seasonal sleepwear. We’re fans of keeping it cozy any time of year, but winter is especially ideal for bundling up under a blanket wearing jolly jammies. Just add a cup of cocoa, a warm fire and a classic movie, and we’re good to go. We know that Kevin McCallister from Home Alone would approve of our penchant for PJs — he was always rocking a stylish set.

It also happens to be a tradition in our family to gift one another holiday pajamas to wear when we’re reunited over winter break — and we just found the perfect PJs! These top-rated pajama pants come in a variety of playful patterns, from puppy prints to polar bears. Cuddle up under the covers in this comfy cotton sleepwear!

Get the PajamaMania Women’s Cotton Flannel Pajama PJ Pants with Pockets for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

Have the sweetest dreams in the PajamaMania cotton flannel pajama pants with pockets. These are not your average pajama pants! The cuffed hem features a piped satin trim for a sophisticated silhouette, while the two side pockets provide extra storage. And the elastic waistband and drawstring offer easy on-off access. These cozy PJs come in 19 different colors and prints — including blue snowflakes, red stars and holiday cats and dogs.

Lately, we’ve been living in loungewear, so we always make sure to check reviews before pulling the trigger on a purchase. “These are the perfect flannel PJ pants!” one shopper declared. “I love them so much that I just purchased 2 more pairs in other patterns! Even after washing these in warm water and drying on high, there was absolutely no shrinking…It’s also hard to find 100% cotton flannel pajama pants, so I was thrilled to find these in fun prints, especially for such a reasonable price.”

Another customer said, “They are so soft and warm and comfortable.” What more could you ask for in a pair of pajama pants? And one shopper gushed, “Love the pockets! Where have these been all my life?!?” This holiday season, give the gift of comfort with these cute pajama pants!

