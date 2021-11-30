Deck the Halls in These Holiday Pajamas From Nordstrom and Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

‘Tis the season to be cozy! It’s not only lovely weather for a sleigh ride together, but also for snuggling under a blanket in the softest pajamas. From now until New Year’s, we plan on staying in sleepwear as much as possible. And we love feeling festive in holiday jammies — there’s nothing like decking the halls while decked out in printed PJs.

Whether you prefer to rock holiday pajamas on your own or match with your family, we found the best options on the market! These jammies also make the perfect present. Have a holly jolly holiday season in our favorite finds from Amazon and Nordstrom. Sweet dreams!

These Flannel Pajama Pants

Turn your home into a winter wonderland with this seasonal sleepwear. These cozy flannel pajama pants come in five fun patterns!

Get the BP Flannel Pajama Pants for just $35 at Nordstrom!

This Pajama Onesie

This onesie is one-of-a-kind! Made from 95% cotton, this thermal pajama suit in a holiday print is a winter wardrobe staple. “HAPPY WARNING: You won’t want to take it off,” gushed one shopper.

Get the Hotouch Women’s One-Piece Pajama Union Suit for just $38 at Amazon!

This Joyful Pajama Top

Joy to the world! Spread some holiday cheer with this joyful top by PJ Salvage. You can wear this long-sleeve graphic shirt as loungewear or sleepwear.

Get the PJ Salvage Women’s Loungewear Joyful Spirits Long Sleeve Top for just $61 at Amazon!

These Plush Pajama Pants

Nothing says winter like snowflakes and snowmen! Embrace the holiday season with these top-rated festive pajama pants. “UNBELIEVABLE! So COMFORTABLE, so SOFT and it feels AMAZING,” exclaimed one customer. “I put them on and didn’t want to take them off ever!”

Get the Just Love Women’s Plush Pajama Pants for just $17 at Amazon!

This Plaid Nightgown

We’re always mad for plaid, but especially during the holidays! This tartan nightgown is such a fun twist on the classic print. One satisfied shopper said, “This was such a soft and comfy gown. Just the right length, washes great and colors are so vivid. After I was delighted with my purchase, I bought another for a gift.”

Get the Petite Plume Imperial Tartan Cotton Nightgown for just $78 at Nordstrom!

