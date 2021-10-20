7 Pairs of Holiday Pajamas to Gift Yourself (or Someone Else)

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are so many reasons to love the holidays. We get to eat delicious meals and desserts, we get to see family and friends we haven’t seen in months and months, we get to give and receive thoughtful gifts and we get to look back on the past year and celebrate our accomplishments.

What we’re especially looking forward to right now, however, is a new pair of pajamas! Holiday pajamas just have a whole different vibe to them — an extra dash of magic, if you will. Wear them while opening presents, for a family photo or simply to sleep in throughout December. And November! And January! They make for a cute gift too. We’ve picked out our seven current faves for this year below!

These Plaid Classics

You simply can’t go wrong with a pair of plaid, collared pajamas for the holidays. This pair has the perfect color combo and is just the thing for a snowy day!

Get the Ekouaer Pajamas (originally $43) for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Short Nightgown

Prefer a nightgown? You’ll fall instantly in love with this airy, whimsical design, featuring poet-inspired ruffles and the cutest scalloped trim. The delicate red ribbon at the neckline cements it as a holiday staple!

Get the Eileen West Cotton Lawn Short Nightgown for just $70 at Nordstrom!

These Hanukkah Pajamas

Not only are these flannel Hannukah pajamas tremendously adorable with their pup print, but each purchase actually comes with a matching headband to light up your look from head to toe!

Get the PJ Salvage Flannel Pajamas With Headband for just $62 at Nordstrom!

This Christmas Tree Set

These fleece PJs are all about warmth and comfort. They have a Christmas tree design on top and colorful matching pants, leaving you to look like a total star!

Get the Just Love Plush Pajama Set for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Breezy PJs

A fantastic choice for hot sleepers in the winter, these scoop-neck pajamas keep things light and cool, even as their bold red print heats up your look. The empire-waist tank and ruffle-trim bottoms are a match made in holiday heaven!

Get the Room Service Scoop Neck Pajamas for just $58 at Nordstrom!

This Snowy Sleep Shirt

You’ll be snoozing in a winter wonderland in this long-sleeve sleep shirt. With snowmen, snowflakes and snowy weather phrases all over, you’ll wish it would stay cold forever!

Get the ENJOYNIGHT Cotton Nightgown for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Stretchy, Contrasting Pajamas

Burt’s Bees is known for comforting your lips, but did you know the brand also makes ultra-comfortable pajamas? This pair has a creamy-white henley top and red drawstring bottoms covered in snowflakes, polar bears and evergreen trees!

Get the Burt’s Bees Stretch Cotton Henley Pajamas for just $40 at Nordstrom!

