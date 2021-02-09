5 Reasons This Houndstooth Sweater Vest Is a No. 1 Bestseller on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweater vests are back. In a big way. Huge. Monumental! They’re pretty much must-haves at this point if you want to stay on top of current fashion trends. Don’t just go out and buy the first one you see though. It pays to be picky!

This oversized houndstooth vest, for example, is selling super fast on Amazon right now. It has fantastic reviews and is a number one bestseller in its category. But what makes it so great? Why are shoppers drawn to it, exactly? Let’s get into five reasons why this vest belongs in your cart!

1. It will have you looking like an A-lister

Stars like Bella Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Harry Styles have all been seen rocking sweater vests, so if you want your wardrobe to channel that of a celebrity, this vest is the way to go. It’s great because you can use photos of these celebs as inspiration too for your looks!

2. It’s a versatile outfit finisher

If you ever get dressed and feel like your outfit is just missing…something, this vest is probably it. Slip it on over a collared, button-up shirt, over a dress, over a turtleneck or even wear it by itself as a top. It comes in numerous designs and colors too, so the outfit possibilities are endless!

3. It’s wonderfully cozy

This high-quality sweater vest is soft, thick and comfy, and its looser, oversized fit means you won’t feel like it’s constricting you or causing your clothes to ride up. Shoppers recommend going up a size if you want an even cozier fit!

4. It’s very affordable

Replicating celebrity style can often mean spending the big bucks, but this sweater vest is only $31. Definitely not bad for a highly-reviewed piece we can picture as part of so many IG-worthy outfits. It’s even on Prime so you can get fast, free shipping!

5. It looks good on everyone

It’s so easy to look good in this piece. Like, it’s fool-proof. It’s ideal in its effortlessness, whether you’re wearing it loose for a casual vibe or tucking in a portion and looking to dress it up. It’s ready to complement any silhouette — and send compliments soaring your way!

