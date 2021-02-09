This Trendy and Stylish Faux-Leather Sherpa Coat Starts at Just $29

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Technically speaking, winter is slowly starting to wrap up and many of Us are thinking ahead to the spring. But if the consistent snowstorms are any indication, it’s going to be cold outside for a few more weeks — and we’re not packing up our warm wardrobe essentials anytime soon! If you’re tired of rocking the same jackets on repeat, we found an inexpensive way to update your winter style.

This coat from Bellivera starts at just $29, but it looks so much more expensive! Considering sun dresses and lightweight sweaters are on the horizon, no one wants to shell out big bucks for heavy-duty outerwear — so this jacket is the perfect piece to scoop up this late in the season.

Get the Bellivera Women’s Wool Like Fuzzy Faux Fur Jacket for prices starting at just $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

This jacket utilizes a combination of materials to create its stylish, contrasting design. Most of it is made from a plush and cozy faux-sherpa fabric, and it also has black faux-leather accents throughout. The sleeves are comprised of a faux suede that coordinates with the color of the sherpa, which makes for a unique, fashion-forward vibe!

If you’re concerned about quality, numerous reviews on this coat discuss how well made it is. Shoppers are incredibly impressed with its feel, especially considering its modest price tag. In fact, we can easily see a jacket that looks exactly like this selling for three times the price at retailers like Zara or Urban Outfitters.

This jacket is a major find, and despite the more frigid months winding down, it’s bound to be relevant for years to come! Plus, we can’t pass up on a garment that combines so many of our favorite fashion obsessions and doesn’t break the bank in the process. Considering all the rave reviews from shoppers across the country, this coat is key to get through the cold in style.

