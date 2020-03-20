We Found an Instant Hand-Washing Foam Available on Amazon Right Now

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Washing our hands as often as we can is essential right now — but in some circumstances, we may not have immediate access to a bathroom that has soap and water. If you’re dealing with a similar situation, then hopefully you have antibacterial wipes or some form of sanitizer on deck.

But let’s face it — that’s pretty hard to come by these days. So, what can you do? Luckily, there are alternatives to run-of-the-mill sanitizing staples that can serve a powerful purpose right now — like this instant soap and water cleanser that we discovered on Amazon! If you’re in a bind, then this is a great option to keep in your bag so that you’re never without some form of hand-washing product!

Get the BASF Instant Soap ‘n Water Foaming Cleanser (9 oz) for $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

The BASF Instant Soap ‘n Water Foaming Cleanser is a ready-to-use item that you can apply to both hands and surfaces. All you have to do is pump a golf ball-sized amount onto dry hands and rub it in until the foam vanishes. You can do the same on different areas of your home or car — assuming that they’re water resistant.

This cleanser is made from natural saponified soaps. If there’s concern that your hands are seriously dirty, then the company recommends that you repeat the “washing” technique more than once to ensure that they are as clean as possible. Shoppers say that they actually enjoy using this more than hand sanitizer, because it’s not as drying as other products on the market. They say that it “feels just like washing your hands at a sink with soap and water,” which is simply not as harsh as using an alcohol-based product.

Amazon reviewers say this top-rated purchase “feels cleansing and refreshing” and that it’s great to have around “when no soap and water are available.” Keeping yourself as safe as possible is imperative at the moment, so this instant foaming cleanser could be a great addition to your household!

