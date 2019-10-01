



There are so many things that are amazing about the fall season, but one of our favorite things that gets Us excited is the fall fashion! What gets us especially excited? The fall footwear that comes with the colder months of the season, of course! After a summer filled with flip flops and slides, we can’t wait to slip our feet into all of the boots our little hearts desire.

But sometimes we encounter a bit of a problem when specifically shopping for shoes. If we’re looking online, we can’t always tell if a pair of shoes will work for our feet based off pictures alone. This struggle is especially true for boots. But this pair of boots that we found on Amazon is rated so high and has such amazing reviews that the worry over whether they’ll fit or not is definitely nonexistent.

See it: Get the JEOSSY Women’s Mid Calf Slouch Boots starting at just $35 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 1, 2019, but are subject to change.

Shoppers are absolutely living for these JEOSSY Women’s Mid Calf Slouch Boots, and we can see why. They’re the perfect everyday fall boot, they’re available to order straight to your door from Amazon and they’re super affordable as well! You can grab a pair of these adorable boots for as low as $35, which is such a steal. Who would’t love a deal as great as this one? Plus, there are three amazing colors to choose from — classic black, a rich chocolate brown and a lighter camel-colored brown.

We honestly couldn’t believe how overwhelmingly positive the reviews on these boots were. One shopper even went as far to say that these boots “are by far the best boots [they’ve] ever ordered from online,” which is seriously high praise. Another said that they “love these boots more than any boots [they’ve] have ever had,” and all we can say is — wow!

So what makes these boots so great and such a highly-rated product? Aside from the incredible price point, these boots are designed for optimal comfort. They’re meant to be slouchy in style and fit along the calf and hit right below the knee, with a rounded toe that’s definitely meant for comfort. They also don’t have any zippers or closures and are meant to slip on the foot with ease, which makes for an easy morning routine when getting dressed.

These boots also have a very low flat heel, which means that you can definitely wear them all day long without feeling any pains or strains on your feet. One reviewer even said that these boots “fit like slippers” on their feet and that they’re “perfect.” They also loved how they can go with virtually any outfit. You can dress them up or down depending on where you’re going. They work great with skirts or with a pair of leggings or jeans tucked in. This reviewer loved the JEOSSY Women’s Mid Calf Slouch Boots so much that they’re set to “order them in another color for other outfits” too!

