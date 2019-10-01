No One Will Ever Guess That This Trench Is Actually Under $150





What’s better than finding a bargain? Finding a bargain item that looks like it cost Us a lot more money than it actually did. We like splurging from time to time, don’t get us wrong. But when we can save a little bit of coin and still look like we spent hundreds of dollars on an outfit, well, that’s an opportunity that we’ll definitely always take advantage of!

Finding items that look way more expensive than they actually are is always a pleasant surprise, and that’s exactly what happened when we came across this adorable trench at Nordstrom. At first glance you’d think it might be upwards of $200, maybe even $300 or more, but in reality it’s actually just under $150!

See it: Get the BLANKNYC Faux Suede Trench Coat for just $128, available at Nordstrom!

We immediately fell in love with this trench from BLANKNYC when we first saw it, and then when we found out what the price tag on this bad boy was, we fell in love with it even more! You can add this coat to your fall wardrobe rotation right now for just $128, which is definitely a figure we can get behind.

But it’s not just the price tag that we love. This jacket is so on trend for the fall season, and we can’t get enough of its expensive look. It’s made of a faux-suede material, and literally no one will be able to tell that it’s not actually made of real leather. You can keep the fact that it’s not made of real suede a secret, or you can flaunt that it’s actually a faux-leather material. Though at one point in time it might have been viewed as cheap to buy a faux-fur or faux-leather product, these days it’s actually popular to opt for faux materials.

See it: Get the BLANKNYC Faux Suede Trench Coat for just $128, available at Nordstrom!

You can pick up the BLANKNYC Faux Suede Trench Coat in two different colors, both of which are beautiful. If you want to go for a more classic style, the brown “Coco” color is definitely the way to go. But if you’re looking for a look that’s more modern and not what you’d expect, the grey “Skull Mountain” color might be the right choice for you. This is an open jacket that includes a belt for when you want to cinch it to your waist. Otherwise, you can keep it open for a casual look.

Shoppers love the look of this jacket and how it perfectly fits the fall season. One reviewer said that “this long jacket is the perfect compliment to your fall wardrobe.” They added that “it’s soft and lightweight and looks great with dresses and pants,” which is great because we love a piece that is versatile! Another exclaimed that “the pictures do not do this coat justice,” and that the jacket “not only looks great” but that “it is so comfortable” too. The same reviewer also testified to our point, saying that this trench “looks to be worth at least double the price!”

Shoppers do warn that if you choose to pick up the BLANKNYC Faux Suede Trench Coat you might want to size down, as they have noticed that it does run large. One reviewer wrote that they “normally wear a small or medium” but that they “had to get this in the XS so it’s quite oversized.” Nevertheless, this jacket has been dubbed “beautiful” and we can’t wait to wear it out during the fall season!

See it: Get the BLANKNYC Faux Suede Trench Coat for just $128, available at Nordstrom!

Not quite the style that you’re looking for? Check out more from BLANKNYC and other coats, jackets & blazers available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!